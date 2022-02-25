Former White House Physician Says Biden is Not Cognitively Fit to Deal With Russia Crisis

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson responded to Russia’s attack on Ukraine by warning that Joe Biden is not “cognitively… fit to be our president right now.”

The current Texas Republican Congressman made the comments on Fox News after Vladimir Putin ordered the bombardment of Ukrainian military infrastructure across the country.

“The whole country is seeing his mental cognitive issues on display for over a year now, and there’s really no question in most people’s minds that there’s something going on with him,” said Jackson.

“He’s not cognitively the same as he used to be and, in my mind, not fit to be our president right now,” he added.

The Congressman said that the 79-year-old representing America at a time when a message of strength needs to be sent isn’t going to end well.

WHERE IS JOE BIDEN!? Is he even AWAKE right now!? The absence of leadership from this White House is SICKENING! This war should’ve NEVER happened! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 24, 2022

“Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it’s not just the American people that are watching him speak, it’s the whole world, and that’s part of what the problem is here,” said Jackson.

“[Biden] looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he’s incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they’re seizing up on that,” he added.

A poll last week revealed that two thirds of Americans want to see Biden take the same cognitive competence test that Trump took when he was in office.

During a press conference last month, Biden stumbled into yet another embarrassing gaffe when he suggested a “minor incursion” into Ukraine would go unpunished.

As we highlighted earlier, Donald Trump questioned why Biden had failed to make a public appearance in the hours after the Russian attack, with the White House announcing he will only appear sometime later this afternoon.

“I don’t think he’s monitoring, I think he is probably sleeping right now,” said Trump.

Summit News