Posted: February 9, 2021 Categories: Pics Fort Atkinson, WI 5 degrees 11am Frozen Food To Vegas, NV – Then 4 days Off
5 thoughts on “Fort Atkinson, WI 5 degrees 11am Frozen Food To Vegas, NV – Then 4 days Off”
It’s been a wild friggin week, buried in snow takes a lot out of you, driving in this crap trying not to kill anybody. It gets old fast. Vermont was a nightmare.
Wisconsin has got mountains of snow everywhere. Mountains made by snow plows cleaning up parking lots
I hope you use those “4 days off” to do something good for you. I hope.
🙂
thanks Galen, hopefully spend some time with my daughter and her husband
4 days, a mini vacation. Enjoy!
You bet, it was like pulling teeth..