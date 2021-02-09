5 thoughts on “Fort Atkinson, WI 5 degrees 11am Frozen Food To Vegas, NV – Then 4 days Off

  1. It’s been a wild friggin week, buried in snow takes a lot out of you, driving in this crap trying not to kill anybody. It gets old fast. Vermont was a nightmare.

    Wisconsin has got mountains of snow everywhere. Mountains made by snow plows cleaning up parking lots

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*