Foster Freeze Shake-Maker Demands Medical Info

No Mask Info

Went into a Fosters Freeze chain to get a shake today for my wife & I, and had a pretty weird experience. The woman claimed that Fosters Freeze shake makers can demand customer’s medical info, and can refuse service if we don’t divvy it up. A few bystanders then joined the fray.

As you can see below, according to the State of California’s own rules, businesses “may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance.”

Following are excerpts from the state of California official documents dated July 2, 2020 for retail, restaurants, places of worship and gyms. Links to the original PDF files are included.

“Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.”

Page 5:

Workplace Specific Plan

• Establish a written, workplace-specific COVID-19 prevention plan at every location, perform a comprehensive risk assessment of all work areas and work tasks, and designate a person at each establishment to implement the plan.

• Incorporate the CDPH Face Covering Guidance into the Workplace Specific Plan and include a policy for handling exemptions.

Page 5-6

Information contained in the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings, which mandates the circumstances in which face coverings must be worn and the exemptions, as well as any policies, work rules, and practices the employer has adopted to ensure the use of face coverings. Training should also include the employer’s policies on how people who are exempted from wearing a face covering will be handled.

Part 1:

Earlier this week in Nevada, the Mask Ambassador said hi and did not even mention masks!

Two days ago, Panda Express was pretty cool about it and let me order without a mask:

