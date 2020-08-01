Mar 2, 2020
One of the founders of the open source movement, a man who founded the Open Source Initiative, a man who served as the President of the OSI, a man who helped write the Open Source Definition–that man has been banned from the OSI mailing list for defending open source from attack from political activists.
2 thoughts on “Founder Of Open Source Is Banned By Open Source”
It only took them two years after Microsoft joined the Linux Foundation to destroy it with their communists ideologies.