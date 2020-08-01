Founder Of Open Source Is Banned By Open Source


Mar 2, 2020
One of the founders of the open source movement, a man who founded the Open Source Initiative, a man who served as the President of the OSI, a man who helped write the Open Source Definition–that man has been banned from the OSI mailing list for defending open source from attack from political activists.

2 thoughts on “Founder Of Open Source Is Banned By Open Source

  1. It only took them two years after Microsoft joined the Linux Foundation to destroy it with their communists ideologies.

