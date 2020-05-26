Four Minneapolis officers are fired after video shows one kneeling on neck of black man who later died, mayor says

Later, the unconscious man was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Bystanders who remained in front of Cup Foods pointed at the two officers and said the incident would haunt them “for the rest of your life.”

“The police killed him, bro, right in front of everybody,” Frazier said on Facebook. “He was crying, telling them like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and everything. They killed this man.”

During Tuesday’s news conference with the mayor, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he had decided to ask the FBI to investigate after receiving “additional information” on the incident from a community source that “just provided more context than the information I had preliminarily.” He declined to elaborate further.

The case will be separately investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune investigates most in-custody deaths.

The agency said in a statement Tuesday that it would present its findings to the county prosecutor’s office for review.

As it continued circulating, the video drew swift outrage and condemnation. In neighboring St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter (D) said it was “one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen,” adding, “This must stop now.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) described the incident as “yet another horrifying and gutwrenching instance of an African American man dying.” She called for “immediate action,” including a thorough outside investigation and accountability for those involved.

“Justice must be served for this man and his family, justice must be served for our community, and justice must be served for our country,” she said in a statement shared on Twitter.

A protest was being planned for Tuesday afternoon at the intersection where the encounter unfolded, the Star Tribune reported. The mayor urged demonstrators to practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, but said he understood the desire to protest.

“If you’re sad, I get it,” Frey said. “If you’re angry, that makes complete sense. If you feel the need to protest, of course we want to make sure that people are able to express themselves.”

