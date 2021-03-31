Fox News Lets Ex-Trump Aide Spew Fauci Conspiracy Theory With Zero Pushback

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was allowed to go unchecked on Fox News as he spewed an unhinged conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthony Fauci and called the nation’s top infectious diseases expert the “father” of the coronavirus.
In an interview on “Fox News Primetime,” Navarro flipped out over footage of Fauci hailing his decision in 2020 to go “all-out” on developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
“A quick reaction to that? I know that’s gotta be steaming you, Peter,” Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked the Donald Trump sycophant, who is no stranger to peddling wild conspiracies.
“Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine,” Navarro fumed, declaring Trump “the father of the vaccine.”
Peter Navarro calls COVID-19 the "Fauci Virus" calling Fauci "the father of" the virus and accusing him of allowing China and the People's Liberation Army to "genetically engineer" COVID-19.
Host Rachel Campos-Duffy lets it slide. pic.twitter.com/5pINTVc8Pc
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 30, 2021
“What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus,” Navarro blustered, before spouting further unfounded claims about the scientist.
“I call it the Fauci virus now,” said Navarro. “If he wants to be the father of something, he is the father of the virus that’s killed over half a million Americans.”
Campos-Duffy did not push back on Navarro’s claims, nor did she mention the Trump administration bungling that allowed the pandemic to rage out of control.
“Well, Peter, we are still trying to get to the bottom of that and we are definitely going to bring you back when we get more information on it,” the host said, drawing the interview to a close. “But, you are right, there is a lot of questions out there. Peter, I can’t thank you enough for joining me today.”
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/peter-navarro-fauci-conspiracy-fox-news-094129956.html
3 thoughts on “Fox News Lets Ex-Trump Aide Spew Fauci Conspiracy Theory With Zero Pushback”
The Propaganda, intelligence run Media IS and will continue to be the front lines in their psyche war operations, and even after it goes hot…!
Remember they could have NEVER achieved the level of tyranny we face without these maggots at every level.
The pretty little teleprompter readers are no different than the Stasi agents of recent past…!
Very special rope needs to be made for these scum of the earth..!
As propaganda arms of this NWO they have made themselves legitimate targets
I agree 200% Norm., I have to believe and hope that because of this site, and others like ours, which is basically zero, that the masses are shutting the idiot boxes off, and like Henry has said , we are growing by the day. ( many have a different take on that, not me)
The viewers of the propaganda boxes are dissapearing and becoming more interested in coming to sites like ours for their news, or should I say, our take on it.
Henry has had to eliminate thousands of traitors who try and post here because they see the threat.
But still reading daily what we are saying. I mean, its incredible work involved to clean this site of that trash.
Im proud as hell to be part of it, as I know everybody else is here. Its an awesome thing to see the change in thought from the people because of this, though slow as hell, but happening regardless.
The people here are friggen incrediable as they continue to back up the Bill of Rights. Not easy as we are being watched carefully… The Bill of Rights is powerful as hell.
Well said, Mark. Henry never ceases to amaze me, especially when the red, hot, righteous indignation kicks in. It has even hit me hard a few times.