Fox News Lets Ex-Trump Aide Spew Fauci Conspiracy Theory With Zero Pushback

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was allowed to go unchecked on Fox News as he spewed an unhinged conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthony Fauci and called the nation’s top infectious diseases expert the “father” of the coronavirus.

In an interview on “Fox News Primetime,” Navarro flipped out over footage of Fauci hailing his decision in 2020 to go “all-out” on developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“A quick reaction to that? I know that’s gotta be steaming you, Peter,” Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked the Donald Trump sycophant, who is no stranger to peddling wild conspiracies.

“Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine,” Navarro fumed, declaring Trump “the father of the vaccine.”

Peter Navarro calls COVID-19 the "Fauci Virus" calling Fauci "the father of" the virus and accusing him of allowing China and the People's Liberation Army to "genetically engineer" COVID-19. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy lets it slide. pic.twitter.com/5pINTVc8Pc — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 30, 2021

“What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus,” Navarro blustered, before spouting further unfounded claims about the scientist.

“I call it the Fauci virus now,” said Navarro. “If he wants to be the father of something, he is the father of the virus that’s killed over half a million Americans.”

Campos-Duffy did not push back on Navarro’s claims, nor did she mention the Trump administration bungling that allowed the pandemic to rage out of control.

“Well, Peter, we are still trying to get to the bottom of that and we are definitely going to bring you back when we get more information on it,” the host said, drawing the interview to a close. “But, you are right, there is a lot of questions out there. Peter, I can’t thank you enough for joining me today.”

