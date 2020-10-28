Fox: Philly Police Was Told Not To Arrest Looters

The Palmieri Report

According to a report from Fox News, Philadelphia Police was told not to arrest looters. 

Video shows Police being chased away from the mob:

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1321072181451935746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1321072181451935746%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%2Ccontainerclick_1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepalmierireport.com%2Ffox-philly-police-was-told-not-to-arrest-looters%2F

Over 30 businesses and stores have been looted:

They also attacked a reporter:

There were around 1000 rioters looting businesses:

