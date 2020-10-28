Fox: Philly Police Was Told Not To Arrest Looters

According to a report from Fox News, Philadelphia Police was told not to arrest looters.

Breaking: OBTAINED BY FOX29 NEWS. Directive from @PhillyPolice executive team. Extremely frustrated officers, both patrol&commanders told me overnight they were”ordered to NOT arrest looters just disperse them”. ‘CAR-2’ is Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/HVjryECnrv — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Yesterday when police announced the number of arrests in the Mon-Tues looting,charges were for “burglary”. And in the directive, @phillypolice point out no calls for burglary will be responded to by the dept.&officers think that leaves no deterrent to stop looting @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/2AyhIyV7O7 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Video shows Police being chased away from the mob:

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1321072181451935746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1321072181451935746%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%2Ccontainerclick_1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepalmierireport.com%2Ffox-philly-police-was-told-not-to-arrest-looters%2F

Over 30 businesses and stores have been looted:

BREAKING: Philadelphia police have completely lost control of the affected rioting region which stretches multiple city blocks Looters have broken into more than 30+ stores and are attacking white people They are also shooting each other. I’ve only witnessed one arrest pic.twitter.com/bHPGAntwST — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

They also attacked a reporter:

BREAKING: BLM looters jumped our reporter @ElijahSchaffer while he was covering the riots in Philadelphia He’s continuing to report but may need stitches for a deep gash in his upper lip pic.twitter.com/P7ZZup5vUT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 28, 2020

There were around 1000 rioters looting businesses:

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

