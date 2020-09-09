Fr. Altier: This Is Not Normal. So let’s reject the lies, because the lies are from Satan.”

Fr. Robert Altier, Parochial Vicar of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Crystal, Minnesota (Archdiocese of St. Paul/Minneapolis) discusses the current crisis in our nation and how forces of evil are trying to impose a new normal.

This is the latest in a series of outspoken Catholic priests who are boldly telling the truth about the covid scamdemic and the clearly diabolical agenda behind it.

This 12-minute homily was only posted yesterday and has nearly 21,000 views.

Some excerpts: “So let’s reject the lies, because the lies are from Satan.”

“We are not created for this nonsense. We are created for God.”

Fr. Altier gave another homily on September 8 exposing the lies of the plandemic- he covers Event 201, the latest CDC numbers, masks, internet censorship, and and much more.

