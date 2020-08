Fr. Isaac: Trump promoting ‘Vaccine Straight From hell.’ Biden’s ‘A Devil,’ ‘Demonic Bill Gates,’

NoMask Info

Catholic priest Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea ( soldiersoftheimmaculate.org on the covid ‘total scam,’ corrupt politicians on both sides, the pope promoting vaccines & marxism, our need to pray and make reparations, and more.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/fr-isaac-trump-promoting-vaccine.html