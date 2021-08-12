Posted: August 12, 2021 Categories: Videos FRANCE DINING AREAS ALMOST EMPTY AFTER COVID PASSPORTS ENFORCED 2-mirror August 11th, 2021. Businesses destroyed after Macron enforced the covid passports. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “FRANCE DINING AREAS ALMOST EMPTY AFTER COVID PASSPORTS ENFORCED”
“sacré bleu! We will be bankrupt!”
Just keep complying
It’s always turned out good for ya , hasn’t it ?
Fcking idiots ,
They have you so controlled
You will destroy your self and business