Frederick Deputy Shoots Multiple Times At Unarmed 15 Year Old Kid By Mistake – Earning The Hate





ThinkLikeACop

June 3rd, 2021.

Frederick County Deputy and State Police shoot at 15 YOA Kid by mistake while chasing 37 Year old male. DA says NO charges. POLICE CHIEF said they did not HIDE this info, “THEY JUST DID NOT RELEASE IT”.