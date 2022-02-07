February 6, 2022
Freedom Convoy Leadership Update – Address to the Nation 7:00pm February 6, 2020. Ottawa Mayor declared a state of emergency. How Ottawa Police taking the convoy fuel and occupying the convoy tents does not impact the Freedom Convoy logistics
3 thoughts on “Freedom Convoy ADDRESS TO THE NATION – Feb.6, 2022 “State of Emergency Update””
I liked hearing about the science from the doctors, but then…
“”We will not resist. We will not become violent. We will not act out. … If you are charged or arrested for any reason, my best advice at this point is to be calm with zero comment, to comply with the instruction given to you with the officer that is engaging you. If they ask you to put your hands behind your back, simply do so. No gestures, no comments, no nods. Simply follow that instruction…”
.
They have far too much invested in this scamdemic to ever put an end to it. They are laughing at us! Well, the truckers have invested, too. When push comes to shove and the millions who are fighting with them, start to push back, it will get ugly. The party will end. What will the truckers do to win this war? They said they’re in it to win it, but so is the enemy!
They gave the “enemy”, the Canadian Government and the NWO, 10+ days to plan the counter attack against a fixed fortification. That was obsolete in 1939. It’s ludicrous in 2021. Then they have already surrendered and told the enemy they were surrendering. Very Canadian of them.