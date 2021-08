Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine in Alberta!





Stew Peters Show Published August 3, 2021

WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!

We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!

The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!