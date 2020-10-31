Freedom Is Strength, Obedience Is Weakness, and Indifference Is Cowardice

Lew Rockwell – by Gary D Barnett

Poor, wretched, and stupid peoples, nations determined on your own misfortune and blind to your own good! You let yourselves be deprived before your own eyes of the best part of your revenues; your fields are plundered, your homes robbed, your family heirlooms taken away. You live in such a way that you cannot claim a single thing as your own; and it would seem that you consider yourselves lucky to be loaned your property, your families, and your very lives.”

~ Etienne de La Boetie, – “The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude” – Written 1552-1553



What has befallen humanity? Why are we facing an end to freedom, beauty, and happiness? Why are so many fooled over and over again? Why has stupidity replaced sanity and logic? Why are the masses bound to darkness instead of accepting reality and truth? Why do the many without resisting allow themselves to be controlled by the few? Even the weakest animal in the wild would muster a defense in order to protect life and home, so why is the human animal cowering in fear while their lives and families are being destroyed? Cowardice has replaced strength, ignorance has replaced intellect, blind obedience has replaced self-responsibility, and what remains is a society consumed by indifference. When this is the prevailing state of mind, servitude is the result.

There is no virus pandemic due to what is referred to as ‘Covid-19,’ and there was never a virus pandemic. The virus plot is being used simply as a method to instill enough fear in the people so that mass compliance can be achieved. Once that compliance is at a preferred level acceptable to the claimed ruling ‘elite,’ the plan for future world governance can go forward without much resistance. That plan is openly being referred to as the “Great Reset.” At this time, we are entering into what could be the final stage of this long-planned coup, and that will be the most dangerous and critical time for this country and the world. Regardless of political rhetoric, the head of the snake is the United States. Even with the destruction of this economy as we know it, the most powerful in the U.S. will still be at the top of the technocratic pyramid of power. Globalization is certainly the goal, but there will still be a ruling hierarchy made up of U.S. individuals, powerful banks, corporations, and foundational entities in the most powerful positions.

The upcoming election will most likely prove to be the initiation of the next and most important stage of this vast conspiracy meant only to gain total control of all economic, monetary, and social constructs. This could lead to mass unrest, which in turn would lead to a much higher presence of enforcement agents including police, reserves, and even active military. This timing is also right at the beginning of flu season, and with all the false cases due to bogus PCR testing, the fake pandemic will again take center stage. Given that immune systems throughout this country have been greatly compromised and decimated over the past 8 months, and just in time for flu season, there will probably be more sickness and death than normal. Once a chaotic atmosphere exists, the claims by the political class will be that we are again in a state of emergency, and if enough fear can be mustered by all this pandemonium coming simultaneously, that fear will change the current antagonism toward this poisonous vaccine into not only more acceptance by a high percentage of the population, but a clamoring for it to be made available at the earliest time possible. While this scenario may seem somewhat complicated and unlikely to occur, that is not the case due to the fact that everything is set to fall into place in a systematic manner. This has been structured purposely and planned over a long period of time. There should be no surprise to see all these things happening at once which will cause much confusion and anxiety, and could quickly lead to a state-captured society worse than has been evident to date.

This is why hiding from reality, hoping things will turn out for the best, and expecting things to get back to normal without strong resistance, will cause the end of liberty. Weakness and apathetic attitudes are what the powerful expect and what they desire. If the people continue to acquiesce to all state mandates, refusing to say no to these tyrannical measures, and voluntarily shut down their lives and livelihoods for what will be falsely referred to as the “greater good,” we will all be doomed.

It seems apparent considering all the evidence and all that has happened this year, that we are facing the most dangerous time in our history. This is not an extreme position in my opinion, as there is more at stake than has ever occurred in the past. This country has been at war, and aggressively so, for 94% of its history, and much death and destruction has taken place. Much of that unnecessary carnage has been outside this country, and in most cases, the American population has been insulated from that carnage and terror not only from a psychological perspective, but also from a physical and geographic level. What we could face now is much different in every way, and could lead to any number of terrible situations.

Due to the likely economic collapse around the world, food shortages, aggression at every turn, and mass fear, wars could break out globally. Risk for every major country is heightened, but that may not even be the worst threat. War internally is certainly possible, and the state in order to gain total control will effectively be at war against all of us, and will prosecute that societal war by restrictions, medical and military martial law, violent enforcement, business closings, lockdowns, quarantines, tracking, tracing, forced vaccination, and possibly even holding camps. This is reality, and the ‘new normal’ that is being foisted on all is not to protect anyone from a non-deadly virus, but to claim kingship over the country and the world.

This is not a natural occurrence. It is not a game. It will not end without great harm. The state will not stop this insane takeover plan on its own, and nothing will go back to any semblance of normal unless the people of this country force that to happen. It is time for total disobedience, and it is time to stand up for those things that make us human; those things that are being systematically taken away from us every day. It has been said over and over, but it is time to wake up instead of being a country of cowards and fools.

“Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed.”

~ Etienne de La Boetie – “Discourse on Voluntary Servitude”.

