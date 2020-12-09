Freedom means nothing if you can't keep the government out of your body. If there's a risk there must be a choice. pic.twitter.com/PZJWu253qV
— Consciousness Rising (@conciousness777) December 9, 2020
Posted: December 8, 2020
From the Trenches World Report
