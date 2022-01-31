Freedom of information revelation

Jan 20, 2022 • 13 March 2020 to 7 January 2022, England and Wales https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulati… 127,704 excess deaths above the five-year average Official data https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/detai… Deaths from COVID-19 with no other underlying causes FOI Ref: FOI/2021/3240 https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transp… Death registrations for 2020 and 2021 for deaths where COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause, but had no other pre-existing conditions recorded on the death certificate, England and Wales