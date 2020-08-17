Posted: August 17, 2020 Categories: Videos Freedom vs. Force – The Individual and the State Academy of Ideas Aug 16, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Freedom vs. Force – The Individual and the State”
Excellent!
Not perfect, but I still thought there were some powerful explanations about force. I could use this with some beginners, those who see the mess but haven’t yet understood the necessity for freedom and what it will take to protect that necessity.
.
At least they’ll learn NOT to be a cipher.
Yeah, that was a new word I learned.
Beware the ciphers!!
🙂
