French investigators want to quiz Prince Andrew as part of their probe into the Jeffrey Epstein underage sex ring after arrest of fashion agent Jean-Luc Brunel

Daily Mail

French investigators want to interview Prince Andrew as part of their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein underage sex ring.

They confirmed they wish to speak to the Duke of York following the arrest of Jean-Luc Brunel as part of a French judicial inquiry hearing about the fashion agent.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she had ‘sexual relations’ with Brunel several times when she was aged between 16 and 19

Ms Giuffre, now 37, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and pressured into having sex with Prince Andrew.

The Duke, 60, has vehemently denied the claims or any wrongdoing. Brunel, 74, also denies any wrongdoing.

