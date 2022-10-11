French Politician and Ex-Presidential Candidate Jean Lasalle Says COVID Vaccine Nearly Killed Him – Claims Macron and Others Faked their Vax Status

In an interview with NTD broadcast on Sunday, former French presidential candidate Jean Lasalle accused President Emmanuel Macron and other members of the French government of lying about their vaccination status.

Jean Lassalle is a French politician who represented the 4th constituency of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department in the National Assembly from 2002 to June 21, 2022. He ran for president in 2017 and earned 435,301 votes.

Lasalle admitted he had the COVID-19 vaccine and that it nearly killed him. He revealed that he had undergone a total of four surgical procedures this year.

“I got the Johnson vaccine that almost killed me, that warped my heart. I have had four surgeries since January 3rd of this year. And then there, it is in the Ambroise Paré clinic that the surgeon who trained with another one in the besides, succeeded in putting me the auricles in place, except to make them function normally. Otherwise, I would certainly be dead,” Lasalle said.

When Ying Huang, a reporter for NTD, asked Lasalle why he took the COVID shot, he said he was just doing his job and had no idea that President Macron and other government officials were not vaccinated.

“Because I was an MP and I didn’t want to give the feeling that I wasn’t doing my job. But I did not know that Emmanuel Macron was not vaccinated. I did not know that most of the government members were not, and I did not know, as many of my fellow MPs were not either. I wanted to set an example.” Lasalle said.

“This was the time when Mr. Macron, Boris Johnson and all the others… encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

“I got sick and I said so during the election campaign, nobody listened and they wanted they wanted to silence me,” Lasalle said.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/BfnTvv/status/1579146178280574977

It can be recalled globalist French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year vowed to “piss off” the unvaxxed by making their lives miserable.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we’re going to continue doing so, until the end. That’s the strategy,” Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien.

“I won’t send (the unvaccinated) to prison, I won’t vaccinate by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you won’t be able to go to the restaurant anymore, you won’t be able to down one, won’t be able to have a coffee, go to the theatre, the cinema…” he added.

But it turns out Macron may be one of those unvaccinated people.

Jean Lassalle’s comments have sparked debate, and some called for a parliamentary investigation into a potentially explosive issue, according to France’s local news outlet Putsch.

