French President Views Unvaxxed as Not French, Vows to ‘Piss Them Off’

French President Emmanuel Macron told one of the nation’s leading newspapers that he no longer considers the unvaccinated to be French citizens, and that his primary COVID-19 strategy is to continue to “piss them off” until they submit to his COVID-19 mandates. The remark from Macron, delivered during an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien, has divided French politicians, and even has the country’s Communist Party candidate questioning Macron’s motives. “I am not about pissing off the French people,” Macron told the readers of Le Parisien on Tuesday. “But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.” He declared that “worst enemies” of “democracy” are “lies and stupidity,” then declared that his government is “putting pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting, as much as possible, their access to activities in social life.” Macron’s government claims that 90% of its citizens are vaccinated. He promised to “reduce” this minority with further restrictions.

Le Parisien is a French daily newspaper covering both international and national news, and local news of Paris and its suburbs. It is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, better known as LVMH.

Here is a link to the Original Article on Le Parisien, translated, but unfortunately it’s Paywalled.

Parliament Suspended After Macron’s Comments

In an article not paywalled, Le Parisien reports “Pissing off the unvaccinated”: the debates on the vaccine pass suspended after the words of Emmanuel Macron.

After a first surprise suspension on the night of Monday to Tuesday, the examination of the bill strengthening the tools for managing the health crisis was again stopped this night after our interview with the president. Decidedly, it is now written that nothing will go as planned with the examination of the bill supposed to introduce the vaccine pass. Rarely has the atmosphere been so electric at the Palais Bourbon. This is the direct consequence of the interview granted by the President of the Republic to our readers, published Tuesday evening on our website. The elected representatives of the opposition did not support the words of Emmanuel Macron, addressed to the French who have to date still not received a single dose of vaccine. “The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off,” Emmanuel Macron said in our columns. “A president cannot keep the remarks which were made”, launched Christian Jacob, president of the Republicans. “I cannot support a text which aims to piss off the French”. For his part, the communist Fabien Roussel, candidate for the presidential election, questioned “the real intentions of the government”. The bill on the health pass “is it a text to piss off more? or less piss off? The French, he asked. A little before 2 am, the debates were finally able to resume in the Assembly but anger was still strong in the ranks of the opposition. The deputy Damien Abad immediately denounced the remarks “premeditated, of a childish cynicism” of the President of the Republic … Before calling once again for the coming of the Prime Minister and asking for a new suspension. Request legitimately granted by the chairman of the session. Finally, the deputy Marc Le Fur, who chaired the debates, announced at 2 am the adjournment of the meeting. It must resume this Wednesday at 3 p.m. In an atmosphere which promises to be already very tense.

This could easily cost Macron the 2022 Presidential election in April-May.

Vowing to “Piss Off” a full 10% of the population hardly seems like the right thing to do.

Hello President Macron

