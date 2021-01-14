Freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Will Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden





Jan 13, 2021

Newly-elected Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor said Wednesday that she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21. “I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” told max TV anchor Greg Kelly. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies. So on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.” Kelly pointed to ’s minority-party status to ask whether the move was “symbolic” or something Republicans could really pull off. “Well, like I said I’m a big believer in having people in office who are actually willing to do the job, and I can’t imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington D.C.,” said the freshman Georgia lawmaker. “We cannot have that. I do not condone that violence.” “The American people need hope,” she continued. “They need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having all odds against us, against me or against anyone in Congress.” went on to recite past Biden controversies including the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s . “This is a dangerous threat to our country when we have a man that will be holding the power of the presidency will so easily and is on record for abusing power,” she said. The House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump on the article of “incitement of insurrection.” “If they want to lower the bar on what impeachment is, then yes, let’s roll with it,” said. “Americans want this to happen. Americans are sick and tired and fed up.” has numerous conspiracy theories regarding QAnon and 9/11 in several videos from 2018 and 2019 before distancing herself from those views in 2020 while running for Congress, according to previous reporting.