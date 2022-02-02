From Hiding, Trudeau Condemns Truckers’ “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, Anti-Black Racism, Homophobia, And Transphobia”

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

How could anyone fall for this crap?

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

Nothing says “inclusive” like banning people from doing their jobs and relegating them to second-class citizens for not taking a pharmaceutical product.

Yesterday, Tin-pot Trudeau smeared the truckers as a bunch of racists and abusers who hate veterans and steal from the homeless.

Now they’re also anti-black, homophobic, transphobic anti-Semites.

He’ll do anything but acknowledge their demands and move to repeal the regime’s vaccine mandates.

Just two years ago around the start of the pandemic, Trudeau praised truckers for “working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked” while he and others worked from home.

He told everyone to “please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.”

While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that – like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2020

Now he’s trying to ruin their lives and his goons are sending SWAT teams after them.

Information Liberation