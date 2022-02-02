From Hiding, Trudeau Condemns Truckers’ “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, Anti-Black Racism, Homophobia, And Transphobia”

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

How could anyone fall for this crap? 

Nothing says “inclusive” like banning people from doing their jobs and relegating them to second-class citizens for not taking a pharmaceutical product.

Yesterday, Tin-pot Trudeau smeared the truckers as a bunch of racists and abusers who hate veterans and steal from the homeless.

Now they’re also anti-black, homophobic, transphobic anti-Semites.

He’ll do anything but acknowledge their demands and move to repeal the regime’s vaccine mandates.

Just two years ago around the start of the pandemic, Trudeau praised truckers for “working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked” while he and others worked from home.

He told everyone to “please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.”

Now he’s trying to ruin their lives and his goons are sending SWAT teams after them.

  3. Fools like this always paint themselves into a corner

    Wait for the tyrants to lash out
    They are the most dangerous when they realize their bullshit is no longer bought by the masses
    And if any of you pigs carry out their tyranny , you too will end up in the dust bin of commies

