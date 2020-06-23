From Jeff Cooper, Principles of Personal Defense

“If violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police, and he fears neither judge nor jury. Therefore what he must be taught is to fear his victim.”

“The stake in personal defense is your life. You cannot afford to play by sporting rules. Be fast, not fair. … Therefore, if you are attacked, retaliate instantly. Be sudden. Be quick. Speed is your salvation”

“Your response, if attacked, must not be fear, it must be anger.”

“The perfect defense is a counter-attack that succeeds before the assailant discovers that he has bitten off more than he can chew.”

“It is true that a victim who fights back may suffer for it, but one who does not almost certainly will suffer for it. ”

“It is high time for society to stop worrying about the criminal, and to let the criminal start worrying about society. And by ‘society’ I mean you.”

“Your mind-set is your primary weapon.”