Cameron Kyle-Sidell
Apr 1, 2020
Patients need OXYGEN NOT PRESSURE!!! The ventilators may be causing lung damage because of PRESSURE. Needs to be immediately investigated. 100,000 – 250,000 Americans at risk of lung injury.
One thought on “FROM NYC DOC: SHOULD COVID-19 VENTILATOR PROTOCALS BE CHANGED!!!”
Take a hike crisis actor!