From “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,” by Henry David Thoreau, 1849

“I was not born to be forced. I will breathe after my own fashion. Let us see who is the strongest.”

“Take long walks in stormy weather or through deep snows in the fields and woods, if you would keep your spirits up. Deal with brute nature . Be cold and hungry and weary.”

“There will never be a really free and enlightened state until the state comes to recognize the individual as a higher and independent power, from which all its own power and authority are derived.”

“The state never intentionally confronts a man’s sense, intellectual or moral, but only his body, his senses. It is not armed with superior wit or honesty, but with superior physical strength.”

“The only obligation which I have a right to assume is to do at any time what I think right.”

“It is not desirable to cultivate a respect for the law, so much as for right.”

“Let your life be a counter-friction to stop the machine. What I have to do is to see, at any rate, that I do not lend myself to the wrong which I condemn.”

“If any think that their influence would be lost there, and their voices no longer afflict the ear of the State, that they would not be as an enemy within its walls, they do not know how much truth is stronger than errors, nor how much more eloquently and effectively he can combat injustice who has experienced a little in his own person.”