From the Trenches’ Tribute to National Police Week





This is just a drop in the ocean of the tens of thousands of nameless faceless American nationals murdered by the international corporate mafia’s standing army of private mercenaries, criminals, in direct violation of the supreme superior written ratified law of December 15, 1791.

United States Corporate thugs, who are now failing to protect their corporate masters from the multitudes who are not going to bear tyranny any further.

So let’s join Fox News in celebrating the murder of our brothers and sisters and the new Cops series being telecast by Fox News. Remember, this is for our “heroes”.

Wonder how many autistic children, pregnant women, and ten year olds acting up in class are thinking, “What you gonna do when they come for you”?