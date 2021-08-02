From Vaxxed To Victory

There has been a revolt against mRNA injections and we are near the point of victory. Israel has vaccinated a higher percentage of their people than any other nation even though the Palestinians are refusing to be vaxxed. Israel is not giving their Jewish population blank vaccines. They have had lots of young men experience myocarditis soon after being vaxxed by Pfizer. Israel will be the first nation in the world to give their people the third Pfizer injection. They will begin vaxxing everyone 60 and over. It seems that the human body stops producing those dangerous spike protein after 6 months which is about how long the “alleged protection against covid” lasts.

The world has seen massive anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown demonstrations in recent days, ever since we learned that covid was “enhanced in the Wuhan lab with NIH money sent by Fauci.” Israel has decided to lockdown the unvaxxed. This has two worldwide implications. One is for the young against the old. Youths see no reason why they should take a risky experimental injection that has maimed and killed many young and healthy people when there is little risk of death for a healthy person under 50 taking vitamin D-3 sufficient to get their blood levels to 60 nanograms per ml.

People in Israel are being maimed by the Pfizer jab. I explained this to a Jewish couple I know locally. The leadership in Silicon Valley believes that consciousness from a human mind will soon enough be uploaded onto a computer. The Tech Elite believe they will become immortal living forever inside computers on networks and over the Internet. So it does not matter to them what happens to either Jewish or Gentile human bodies. These people are clearly insane and do not even know what consciousness is.

Brandon Smith believes the Globalists want everyone vaccinated so we will all be either infertile or dead by 2030 when the Great Reset is planned to occur according to the elitists at the World Economic Forum at Davos. There is no scientific need to vaccinate anyone who had covid and hence has permanent natural immunity.

The second clash in Israel and around the world is in part racial. In Israel the Palestinians are resisting vaccination but the Jews are lining up with the exception of the young. Israel is planning to lockdown the unvaxxed. To stop the lockdowns for the unvaxxed the Jewish Israeli young would have to unite with the Palestinian citizens of Israel. In America the most unvaxxed are Blacks and Latinos racially, but geographically it is those who live in rural areas. Biden has responded by offering $100 bribes to the poor and mandatory vaxxes to the military and to all government workers with the exception of those represented by unions. Postal workers have already been exempted. More union exceptions should follow.

The British government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) said we could get a covid mutation with 35% death rate similar to that seen in Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS.) That would require a lot of enhancement to the MERS virus which did not contagion well. That death rate could only be achieved by an enhanced MERS virus released as a binary partner to the covid vaxxes which contain spike proteins and graphene oxide. No point in releasing this ultimate bioweapon until they get more people vaccinated and more of the vaxxed to go for that third dose. If young people, minorities and residents in rural areas are unvaxxed, they will form the core of an unstoppable rebellion based both in cities and rural areas.

Hint 1: When the Jewish people figure out that they are not protected from these murderous bioweapons, there will be hell to pay. There are perhaps 20 million Jews in America and 6.78 million in Israel. A 35% death rate in Israel and the US would be more Jewish people dying than those who were alleged to have died in the Holohoax. (Interesting note: Half of the Israeli Jews are Sephardic Arab converts to Judaism.)

Hint 2: The Guardian ran a story saying that there are 7.1 million Americans who own 40 or more guns and have 100,000 bullets. I doubt many of these men are vaxxed. If they survive the binary bioweapon, they will be more than ready to respond. Many might have friends in the military who are being forced to take vaxxes. If their friends and relatives don’t quit the services, they will die. If allowed to continue in office, the current government would just release another bioweapon to head off the coming rebellion.

Hint 3: I wrote years ago about a plan pushed by members of PNAC (Project for a New American Century) back during the Bush II presidency which was to arrest 8 million Americans without trial or the need for legal representation. Since 80% of the PNAC members were Jewish, we might expect that many of the 8 million people on that original list were Gentiles critical of Israel and/or the Bankers of Wall Street.

Perhaps a little background on PNAC.

You might remember the 7 nations General Wesley Clark said America was to invade beginning with Iraq in 2003. That list came from PNAC (Project for a New American Century) which originally received it from the Israelis. PNAC also received fake intelligence reports on Iraq’s non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) which they passed onto the White House through the Office for Special Plans in the Pentagon bypassing analysis from professionals in our 17 intelligence agencies. The OSP was a group created by PNAC for the purpose of getting America to fight a war to do regime change for Israel in Iraq .

That decision to invade Iraq was mentioned in a position paper called A Clean Break: A Strategy for Securing the Realm which was written in 1996 for Prime Minister Netanyahu by Richard Perle who has dual US-Israeli citizenship. Perle was a member of the Bilderberg Society’s Steering Committee. He was also on the US Defense Policy Board and a co-founder of PNAC.

Israel through PNAC had told the US military to invade 7 countries for them. The list of 7 nations was Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Iran. Please note we are currently battling Syria which helped Lebanon against Israel in the 2006 war which Hezbollah won with the aid of the Syrians.

Fast forward to today. I am sure that list of 8 million has been updated and even expanded to maybe 10 million or more. These are the people to be arrested without trial if either the Dollar Dies or the commoners revolt if they see a 35% death rate from a government made bioweapon.

The problem is that their vaccinated military, FBI, DEA, US Marshalls, DOJ, IRS, CIA and NSA won’t be sufficiently healthy (if they are still alive) to do combat against those 7.1 million heavily armed men and their friends and families. I wrote about this before. I said that the people in rural America would just cut off the electricity and the water to Washington DC, Baltimore and New York City to force the government to capitulate if they were attacked by federal forces loyal to the Swamp Creatures of DC.

That is why I entitled this essay “From Vaxxed to Victory.” Clearly, the Elite are insane and have no real world experience. These plans will not even work on paper.

The unvaxxed will take back the world from their oppressors. I might suggest that the first order of business after the obvious arrest and trials would be worldwide Debt Cancellation to restore the economies of the various nations. Debt cancellation is the only painless way to quickly end a Depression. Since we have far more debt to cancel than in 1929, we can expect the next Depression to be far worse than either 1933 America or 1923 Germany. That is unless we arrest the Bankers, seize what they stole from us and use those assets to fund worldwide Debt Cancellation. I wrote about this here: Debt Cancellation Is The Best Way To Take Down Bilderberg https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2015/04/07/debt-cancellation-is-the-best-way-to-take-down-bilderberg/

I mentioned the plan to arrest 8 million Americans without trial in case the Dollar Dies or the people rebel. I first heard about this on Democracy Now. 8 Million Americans Are On The List To Be Disappeared https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2014/02/02/screw-up-8-million-americans-are-on-the-list-to-be-disappeared/

If the Chinese have developed an enhanced MERS virus for Dr Fauci, then we could get a 35% death rate for the next bioweapon. This makes Deagel’s forecast even more believable. Deagel: 233 Million Americans To Die Before The End Of 2025. https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2021/06/14/deagel-233-million-americans-to-die-before-the-end-of-2025/

Another source of rebellion would be the impending 60% wage and pension cuts. Wall Street deliberately over populated the US knowing that they would eventually have to lower American wages 60% or from $20 an hour after taxes to $8 an hour. Deep State Democrats To Cut Wages 60%. Then It Gets Worse https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2021/03/30/deep-state-democrats-to-cut-wages-60-then-it-gets-worse/

