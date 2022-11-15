FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Lists Bahamas Penthouse For $40 Million

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has listed his Bahamas penthouse for sale at $39,500,000 following the collapse of his net worth when his crypto exchange imploded.

The 12,000 square-ft, five bedroom residence is located in the luxury Albany resort was listed last week, according to Semafor, however the realtor declined to name the owner. That said, people close to current and former FTX employees who have been at the residence confirmed that it was SBF’s pad.

https://twitter.com/AutismCapital/status/1591924127287463939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1591924127287463939%7Ctwgr%5Ef39619e5fa0715724a2a7d98b9eb4926013c2389%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-lists-bahamas-penthouse-40-million

After growing to become one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, while Bankman-Fried, resigned as CEO. He has been reportedly looking to liquidate other holdings in recent days, with the Financial Times reporting that he was looking to offload his large stake in brokerage Robinhood, worth around $472 million, for a 20% discount.

Scrolling through pictures of this $39million dollar palace is much more enjoyable with this playing in the background pic.twitter.com/iZnRxnJG5g — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) November 14, 2022

