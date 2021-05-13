Full Frontal presents a special all about America’s favorite thing: guns! Sam gathers friends, celebrities, and grassroots organizers to highlight the public health crisis that is gun violence, the overwhelming need for gun control, and the work already being done at the community level.
Watch video here: https://www.tbs.com/shows/full-frontal-with-samantha-bee/season-6/episode-14/full-frontal-wants-to-take-your-guns
2 thoughts on “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns”
