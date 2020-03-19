Full shelves in North Dakota

went to the store here in town and took pictures.  All shelves are stocked except for milk, bread and toilet paper.  As I was leaving the store the  bread delivery man pulled up.

4 thoughts on “Full shelves in North Dakota

  3. You can’t get a hotdog in k y , Sunday was out went by the big store here in a one horse town and every car tag I look at was from other city’s as far away 150 miles . No meat bread can goods . But we added to are supply a month ago

