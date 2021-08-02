KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Anthony Divine and his friends were outside their apartments in Keizer Wednesday evening when they saw several police units swarm the parking lot of an animal hospital next door. The 19-year-old said there were several kids playing outside and his first instinct was to get them to safety.
“My main priority was to get all the kids inside and then I was going to head inside,” Divine told KOIN 6 News. “But then after I heard a couple of rounds I just started recording.”
In a 64-second video he shared with KOIN 6 News, the sights and sounds of a gun battle are clearly seen and heard at the corner of a busy intersection, River Road and Dearborn Avenue.
Read the rest here: https://www.koin.com/news/oregon/full-shootout-keizer-teen-records-police-gun-battle/
One thought on “‘Full shootout’: Keizer teen records police gun battle”
That’s not a shootout
That’s another Cop execution squad
Come on man, a shoot out is when they are outgunned and out matched, ie, The Hollywood Bank Robbery shootout
Now that was a shoot out, and if anyone remembers that, I watched it all live, those two boys were not trying to get away
They were meant to hold up the cops so their accomplices could get away with the main cash.
The first reports by Bank personnel was that there were 4 Robbers… and they have Never released the internal Bank Footage from that BofA robbery