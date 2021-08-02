‘Full shootout’: Keizer teen records police gun battle

KOIN

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Anthony Divine and his friends were outside their apartments in Keizer Wednesday evening when they saw several police units swarm the parking lot of an animal hospital next door. The 19-year-old said there were several kids playing outside and his first instinct was to get them to safety.

“My main priority was to get all the kids inside and then I was going to head inside,” Divine told KOIN 6 News. “But then after I heard a couple of rounds I just started recording.”

In a 64-second video he shared with KOIN 6 News, the sights and sounds of a gun battle are clearly seen and heard at the corner of a busy intersection, River Road and Dearborn Avenue.

