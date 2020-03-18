Full-Spectrum Dominance: The Coronavirus Pandemic as a Stealth Attack

THE INTERNET MILITIA – The following thoughts are not about whether or not ‘the virus’ was created on purpose.

That the de facto world government is real has already been proven and that they are using an out of the box template to take control over the situation and society has also been documented.

So, here’s the idea.

When you want to control the planet but you know at the same time that you will never be able to invade all the nations that you would like to see destroyed then your only option is for those nations to destroy themselves and each other.

This manufactured pandemic hysteria is doing exactly that, so it seems.

In world politics and corporate circles there’s no mercy. There are no real allies. Everyone there is out to make money no matter what (that’s the new religion, m-o-n-e-y). Lying, cheating, stealing, corruption, extortion, blackmailing, murder. All of it is daily routine.

But, it’s obvious that the monostream media is being used to sell a master narrative: There’s a virus. It’s deadly. No cure. Lockdown.

The fear for most people is not based on facts and events that they witnessed or experienced, but rather on information events. People heard something, saw it on TV, in the newspaper, on their Facebook timelines.

Must be real.

All hell breaks loose. More and more ‘truth seekers’ fall victim to the deception and buy into the fear wave that prescribes national lockdowns.

One after another, governments too fall victim to the fear wave because they heard of other governments locking down their countries.

Those who control the monostream newswires sit back and enjoy the show.

Not a single bullet was fired. Not a single soldier was sent into the trenches but the world goes on lockdown. Not because they have to but because they heard so. TV is telling politicians to be afraid and to take action. The de facto world government and their scriptwriters are having a ball, the world is going bananas. They love it. This actually works!

Economies grind to a halt. Tax systems are on the verge of collapse. The lockdowns cost money, lots of it. It’s not there. Governments respond with new austerity measures.

People get nervous, the lockdowns drag on while the number of infections is not being reduced. People see their income fading away as they too resort to fresh debt. Just like their governments. They realize the lockdowns didn’t work.

Entire nations destroy themselves from within.

Checkmate!

