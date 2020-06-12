Full Steam Ahead: FCC Chairman Dismisses Pentagon, DoT, NOAA, and Energy Dept Opposition to 5G

Activist Post – by BN Frank

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is supposed to protect Americans by regulating the telecom industry. Unfortunately, it never seems to work out that way on 5G or anything else. Opposition to 5G has been issued by many respected American government agencies including the U.S. Navy, NOAA, NASA, the Department of Defense, and more. Congress members have also asked that installation be slowed down during the pandemic. The FCC says no.

More from 5G Crisis:

Despite major pushback from the Pentagon, Department of Transportation (DoT), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Energy Department, Ajit Pai continues to charge forward with plans to speed the rollout of 5G. “NOAA…said the FCC’s push to reallocate some spectrum would set back satellite-assisted weather forecasting decades. The Transportation Department warned about road safety when a patch of airwaves set aside for driverless cars was reassigned. The Energy Department opposed taking spectrum used by the power companies. Perhaps most memorably, the Defense Department raised alarms about the FCC’s April 20 approval of a mobile broadband network, saying the service will interfere with military and civilian GPS.” Read the article here .

From Bloomberg:

In his quest to expand U.S. mobile broadband capacity, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai hasn’t been afraid to anger colleagues in government. He’s taken on the Pentagon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as the departments of Transportation and Energy. Those agencies have warned that his plans to reallocate spectrum could endanger national security, harm weather forecasts, loosen control of the electrical grid and degrade vehicle safety.

5G opposition is worldwide. Cities AND countries have taken action to ban, delay, and halt deployment due to health and safety risks and warnings (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. 9, 10).

Exposure to 5G (see 1, 2) and other sources of wireless radiation (see 1, 2) can reduce immunity and cause other health issues including increased cancer risk. Since 2018, there have also been reports of people and animals becoming sick after 5G was turned on (see 1. 2, 3, 4). Lawsuits have already been filed against the FCC for NOT protecting the public from unsafe levels of radiation (see 1, 2) as well as 5G. None of this seems to matter to the agency (see 1, 2. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8). One commissioner has even referred to 5G opponents as “Tin Foil Hat” people.

