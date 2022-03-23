Fully Vaxxed *And Boosted* Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For Covid-19

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, 74, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Hillary said hubby Bill tested negative and is ‘feeling fine.’

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” Clinton said on Tuesday evening.

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she said.

Gateway Pundit