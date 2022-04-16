BonginoReport Published April 13, 2022
Do not back down. This is the most important fight of our generation.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BonginoReport Published April 13, 2022
Do not back down. This is the most important fight of our generation.
One thought on “FURIOUS dad makes school board listen to sexually explicit material available to kids”
Yeah, the material given to the kids is horrendous, meant to dehumanize/kill dignity. But I wonder if this father, rather than just reading it and shaming the school and its programmers, considered doing a little more damage? And I hope he pulled those kids out of that school. Also I sure would like some follow-up on this. It will go on as long as the parents let it, as long as we all let it.
If only The Easter Bunny could tell the truth, could let the young ones know they are being attacked in a way that appears helpful but is deeply harming them. If only. And oh, that’s right. THERE IS NO EASTER BUNNY!!!
.