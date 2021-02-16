Furious Seattle cops confront Antifa for barricading a police precinct with SNOW to stop patrol cars responding to emergency calls during storm

A police precinct in Seattle was blocked by a three foot ramp made out of snow on Saturday night, blocking the officers’ vehicles from getting in and out of the building.

Around a dozen demonstrators gathered outside the East Precinct, cheering as the police vehicles struggled to get over the ramp.

The East Precinct was the epicenter of anti-police protest this summer. From June 8 until July 1 the building was abandoned, and the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) sprung up around it. CHOP was forced out on July 1.

On August 24 a man from Alaska tried to set fire to the East Precinct, and was charged with arson.

A month later molotov cocktails were thrown at the building by rioters.

‘Antifa goons blocked the exit of the East Precinct with a pile of snow tonight, in an effort to stop vehicles from responding to emergency calls,’ said one person, posting a picture on Instagram.

As the patrol car tried to leave the precinct, and was blocked by the ramp, protesters could be seen jumping up and down and celebrating, hurling snowballs at the vehicle.

Police officers came outside the precinct and began shoveling the snow away from the exit.

One officer can be heard on video threatening to detain the protesters for making the ramp, saying: ‘Do this again and we’ll arrest everyone’.

Protesters told police they were having a snowball fight.

On one Instagram video an officer can be heard saying: ‘You cannot block police from exiting a police vehicle precinct’.

