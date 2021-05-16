Posted: May 16, 2021 Categories: Pics Future Trencher Tools, and some funky beers I just found that been in there almost a year. Yikes! Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Future Trencher Tools, and some funky beers I just found that been in there almost a year. Yikes!”
What? Did you say “free beer”, Hal? That’s all I heard!
Jk I bet that’s pretty nasty by now. End up tripping or something if you drink that. Heck, you might halucinate that people went nuts and govts shut down everything over a flu and…
Oh. Never mind.