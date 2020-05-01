Gabe Brown on Regenerative Solutions to Modern Problems – Ice Age Farmer Podcast





Gabe Brown of Browns Ranch — a pioneer of the soil-health movement and regenerative practices — joins Christian to discuss regenerative practices and soil health as the bottom line solutions to the myriad problems we face. We discuss the Covid19 pandemic and what we can learn from it, how healthy living soil helped Brown’s Ranch weather the difficult, cold and wet 2019 season in North Dakota — and can do the same for you! Producers from homesteaders/gardeners to larger farmer ranchers can start improving their operations immediately without huge capital investment. Gabe also describes how they have actually been getting a boost in sales due to their direct-to-market approach. And of course we describe the 6 rules for building amazing soil and growing lots of food!