Gaetz gives shocking speech on ‘armed rebellion’ and the ‘obligation’ to use the 2nd Amendment

Raw Story – by Bob Brigham

Hours after the violent insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) voted to overturn the election.

Now the Florida man is openly talking about armed insurrection as he reportedly faces a federal investigation over child sex trafficking.

“For all the fake news media, the Second Amendment is not about — it’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports,” Gaetz said at an “America First” rally in Georgia.

“The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary,” Gaetz said. “I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation and make sure that they are fully understood.”

However, in the same speech, he said there was an “obligation” to use the Second Amendment.

