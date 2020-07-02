Gandhi statue under fire at Fresno State

Washington Times

Officials at California State University-Fresno are facing increasing pressure to remove a statue on campus depicting the late Indian freedom leader Mahatma Gandhi.

“How will the historian teach and explain that Gandhi was uncharitable in his attitude towards the Black race and see that we are glorifying him by erecting a statue on our campus?” asks a Change.org petition, which is nearing 5,000 signatures.

“Gandhi was deeply prejudiced against all minorities, from black Africans, Jews, to low-caste Hindus,” it states. “He also demonstrated a shocking lack of morality, from sleeping naked with young girls to employing nonviolence merely as a tool of political expediency.”

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/1/gandhi-statue-under-fire-at-fresno-state/