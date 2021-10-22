Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town

ABC 7

GORDA, Calif. (KABC) — Gas keeps getting more and more expensive, especially in California. But perhaps nowhere is it pricier than the remote central coast community of Gorda.

The town’s only gas station is offering regular unleaded for $7.59. Premium is nearly $8.50.

The town has long been known for having some of the highest prices in the country. A sign at the gas station notes the next nearest station is 40 miles away to the north and 12 miles to the south.

Gorda is located along the Big Sur coast, about 40 minutes north of San Simeon.

https://abc7.com/highest-gas-prices-in-the-country-gorda-ca-california-price-of/11149187/