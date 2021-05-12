As of Wednesday, governors in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia had declared states of emergency and taken steps to relax fuel transport rules to ease some of the pain at the pump. But the run on gas stations also is colliding with a shortage of truck drivers, compounding the logistical challenges as states try to fill in for the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel.
The Colonial Pipeline system shut down Friday after hackers thought to be based in the former Soviet Union infiltrated servers and encrypted its data, demanding a fee to restore access.
The rest is here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/05/12/gas-shortage-colonial-pipeline-live-updates/
4 thoughts on “Gas shortages intensify in Southeast, with 28 percent of North Carolina stations now dry”
And if you believe that there is a shortage, your an idiot.
Nah Mark.
It’s the truck drivers faults. Oh and hackers. Lol
Stay safe out there.
Gotta keep the people in a constant state of fear no matter what the cost. They need their gas shortage to keep people from traveling this summer. Can’t have people seeing the actual truth and exposing the fraud.
I wish it would happen here in Oregon. Might price out the anarcho terror squads from burning my house down this year. 6miles last year and a level 2 evac warning.
We got lucky because the temp dropped so much from the smoke it changed the winds surface direction and as soon as it hit the ridge it burned back on it self.
On a side note. If gas is going up buy shares of the big oil. It helps offset the cost.
Did you know that the chip shortage is their own fault and now the U.S. Dotguv is going to bail out a Chinese company $50B?
Clown world has gone full retard.