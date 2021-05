Gas Station in Nashville Puts Meme of Hunter Biden Smoking Crack on their Sign





TruthVideos1984

May 15th, 2021.

The Lewis Country Store in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Hope gas prices don’t get too high” on the left side. The other side is captioned “gas prices,” with Hunter Biden smoking crack in a bathtub.

The same gas station previously made waves for putting a message on the screen that read “Roses are red. Grass is greener. If you think I’m gonna wear a mask, you can suck my wiener.”