Gen. Mike Flynn: ‘The Constitution Itself Is At Risk’, The Patriot Act Must Be ‘Constantly Reviewed’ Or ‘Removed’

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

General Mike Flynn, the former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, was targeted in a fabricated and politically motivated prosecution by Special Counsel Robert Mueller – a witch-hunt investigation now thoroughly discredited.

In a failed attempt to install a Clinton presidency, Democrats colluded with the Justice Department and the FBI to concoct a baseless Russian collusion narrative and spy on, frame, entrap and incriminate the Trump campaign in 2016 in a sweeping bid to ultimately impeach and incarcerate the sitting president.

With Joe Biden’s globalist handlers in control of the executive branch, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security remain intent on putting Trump behind bars. But their bigger target is now the average American citizen.

In predawn raids, the FBI has apprehended one patriot after another for exercising the 1st Amendment by protesting brazen election fraud on Capitol Hill on January 6. Those who protested are languishing in solitary confinement cells for year 2 as women and children go bankrupt waiting to for their husbands and fathers to come home. And the Justice Department continues to expand its probe of Americans who stood in the streets to preserve American democracy in “the most wide-ranging investigation in its history.”

Federal agencies and laws that were established to thwart terrorists from executing another 9/11 attack are now used to monitor, surveil and scapegoat “anti-government extremists.”

Parents who protest grooming or the sexualization of children in schools, Americans who oppose mask mandates and experimental COVID vaccines and those who insist the was 2020 election was rigged are now a national security threat, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

As the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, big tech and the pharmaceutical industry connive to implement a “Great Reset,” institutions we were told were established to “keep us safe” are instrumental to globalist in power who are intent on destroying the U.S. Constitution and instituting a New World Order.

General Mike Flynn warns the Patriot Act is being to the “extreme” and must be “constantly be reviewed, refreshed or removed.”

“There’s this huge tide that is turning in this country. The weaponization — these various legal or political or policy-level restraints that have been placed on the American people are all very real, they have created a place where we are today — where our rights, our privileges, the constitution itself is at risk,” told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview.

“We, the United States of America, created a whole range of restrictions and things that — really did hinder our freedoms for the last two decades,” he continued. “The Patriot Act is one of those areas that has to constantly be reviewed, refreshed and removed if necessary because we have now taken it to, I believe, an extreme. That extreme that it’s been taken to is really because of an ideological shift in the United States of America.”

WATCH:

Allegations that 9/11 was orchestrated to impose a New World Order and create government entities that were designed to trample on the U.S. Constitution were widely dismissed during the Bush administration. The notion that the U.S. federal government would conspire to kill the American people seemed incomprehensible.

But to date, thousands of Americans have died and suffered detrimental side effects after complying with the government’s experimental COVID vaccine mandates.

“Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have,” Trump cautioned when asked about 9/11 on Thursday.

As he cheers on the Saudi LIV Golf event at his course, Trump tells families of 9/11 victims that we “still haven’t gotten to the bottom of 9/11.” Seriously. He said that. Absolutely galling. His idiocy reflects poorly on our country by the day. pic.twitter.com/wiroWfENRA — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 28, 2022

It remains unclear whether 9/11 was a ploy to usher a mechanism to eradicate American civil liberty, but “the weaponization of levers of power in the United States of America are very real,” Flynn admonished.

“Our department of Justice is referring or implying if not being explicit, are calling out parents who are going into school boards You say to yourself how can this be? And its very real,” he said. “Was the Patriot Act a result of that? Was 9/11 a sort of cart before the horse or the horse before the cart?“

“What happened and where are we now? Our department of Justice is referring or implying if not being explicit, our calling out parents who are going to school boards, they are calling them out as domestic terrorists. Its’ crazy. You say to yourself how can this be?”

The retired three-star Army lieutenant general and his family racked up millions of dollars in legal bills, was forced to sell his house, lost his job, and saw his reputation sullied after he was fired from his prominent post as national security adviser in February 2017. Following his interview with the FBI on Jan. 24, 2017, he was accused of misleading Vice President Pence and other senior White House officials about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Unbeknownst to him, the FBI wire tapped Flynn’s communications with Kislyak in December 2016. The FBI agents in January 2017 questioned him on the communications, and later used his answers to form the basis for the false statement charge and his guilty plea.

In Nov. 2020, Trump on granted a ‘full pardon’ to his former national security adviser, ending the legal saga brought about by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We do have domestic spying going on against American citizens. You have these secret courts, you have these secret grand juries – all this stuff, and it’s like to do what? I’ve lived through that. I probably still am living through that to a degree,” Flynn continued. “I have been knocked down. But I am not going to stay down.”

WATCH:

With the baseless Democrat witch-hunt behind him, the celebrated intelligence officer in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is intent on restoring election integrity.

Flynn’s and his team organization at the America Project have launched “Operation Eagle Wings,” an effort to monitor the elections and train activists to expose malfeasance at the ballot box in several key swing states including Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia and Virginia.

Gateway Pundit