Gen. Milley: Military Must Read Critical Race Theory to Understand The ‘White Rage’ That Led to Jan 6

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the military needs to read critical race theory in order to understand the “white rage” that led to January 6th.

Mark Milley, Chairman of the JCS, says the military reads Critical Race Theory because they need to understand the “white rage” that led to January 6. pic.twitter.com/juV23a31eU — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 23, 2021

He says he reads communists to understand communism. So to understand “white rage,” why isn’t he reading white nationalists? Are they on the syllabus? https://t.co/SJZlMvipFr — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 23, 2021

The funniest part was Milley trying to act like the military is not “woke.”

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military … of being ‘woke’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley said.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough went to a Pride parade over the weekend and announced active duty military and veterans will soon be able to get free sex changes on the taxpayer’s dime.

Today, I was just as enthusiastic to raise the #Pride flag over @DeptVetAffairs HQ for the first time, demonstrating VA's commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access to services for all Veterans. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/zrJdk4bZQ8 — Office of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (@SecVetAffairs) June 21, 2021

#DYK the #Pride flag was created by an Army Veteran? You can learn more about that here: https://t.co/3tDV1msCUZ via @Militarydotcom 3/3 pic.twitter.com/r4svF2qleq — Office of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (@SecVetAffairs) June 21, 2021

They say as many as 4,000 soldiers will be getting these taxpayer funded sex change surgeries.

The average cost of “transitioning” is some $125,000, meaning the military could spend around $500 million on sex changes for our troops in just round one.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tweeted “Trans rights are human rights” when he announced the new free sex changes for active military and veterans policy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is working on partnering with the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center to spy on members of the military for signs of “extremism” (i.e. things like opposing the government pushing sex changes on our troops).

https://twitter.com/infolibnews/status/1395402301557334019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1395402301557334019%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62327

Our Army ads are now a national embarrassment and an international joke.

It’s pure gaslighting for Milley to act like this isn’t happening!

The military is not “studying” this “woke” anti-white ideology, they’re embodying it and exporting it throughout the world!

Milley should put on a pink tutu and a wig and tell us his gender pronouns the next time he gets up to deliver another such bulls**t sanctimonious rant!

