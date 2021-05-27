Genocide And The Missing $100 Trillion

Catherine Austin Fitts used to be the managing director of Dillon Read Investment Bank and was Housing Commissioner under the first President Bush. She has said that the Powers That Be have stolen $100 trillion from US taxpayers. She concluded back in the 1990s after NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) was passed that Wall Street had no intention of returning what they stole so they must be planning a genocide of Americans. She discussed this with a colleague in a restaurant in Manhattan. He also managed large funds in excess of $300 billion and agreed that genocide was in America’s future.

On 9-10-2001 Donald Rumsfeld told CBS Evening News that neither he nor rabbi Dov Zakheim could trace $2.3 trillion in Pentagon spending from the Clinton administration. Dr Mark Skidmore has been working with Catherine on “Missing Money” which at one time he proved from government sources was $21 trillion from DOD and HUD. He also said that the FED and Treasury were selling trillions in US bonds and pocketing the cash.

Catherine said the Globalists were doing two things. First, they were financing a Global Government. And secondly, they were doing a leveraged Buy Out of the world and its resources with money they stole from us.

They did pile up hundreds of trillions in debts they do not intend to pay off. Instead they will likely use Hyperinflation to cancel their Unpayable Debts. We do know from history that Hyperinflation means financial ruin for the middle and working classes. 3 million Americans starved to death in the 1930s. But we have 202 million more people today than in 1929 so the planned starvation would be far worse. The 160 million Americans without food would be prone to violence. Americans do own 500 million guns.

If you are a Banker, the only logical conclusion is Genocide. Wall Street Bankers only believe America First is a good policy when it comes to deciding who dies first when the Hyperinflation hits the fan.

Dr Fauci took a coronavirus bioweapon made in a lab at the University of North Carolina, sent it to a level 4 Chinese military facility in Wuhan in 2014 together with $3.7 million in NIH grant money where it could be enhanced to be what it is today. Fauci sent this money via Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance which has $40 million in Pentagon funding plus another $20 million from other US government agencies. Dr Daszak was the only US citizen allowed by WHO to be on their Wuhan committee that exonerated the Chinese military.

Dr Lee Merritt has said someone at the top has declared war on us. She also said that the mRNA injections are not vaccines. But they are binary weapons. She said two years after the mRNA bioweapons were injected into us that a second bioweapon could be released that will cause a mass level death event for humans.

They are probably waiting for that third Pfizer mRNA injection to be released in December. But they also want poorer nations to receive mRNA injections so they can also have a mass die off. So I don’t expect the binary partner of the mRNA bioweapons to be released until the Fall of 2022 but probably before election day 2024. The voters will be angry when the planned Hyperinflation arrives and takes everything they have from them.

The World Economic Forum at Davos did say by 2030 we would own nothing including our clothes. We would be too poor to buy clothes, own a car or own a home. We would rent clothes from billionaires. Sounds like people who survived Hyperinflation.

Bankers prefer dead voters to angry mobs with pitchforks, tar and feathers so they might be serious about reducing the world’s population to 500 million as suggested by the Georgia Guidestones. About 10% of those still alive might be Jewish.

Catherine in a recent interview discussed how Artificial Intelligence is acquiring vast amounts of data from our daily lives. She believes they plan to use this AI to make androids to replace most workers.

I will conclude with this:

The Fundamental Fact of Your Existence as a modern man or woman is that the Bankers of New York and London want you to either die or to be reduced to Debt Slavery.

Accept that fact and move on to the solution.

