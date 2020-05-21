Genocide Not Good For You And Me

Catherine Austin Fitts was managing partner at Dillon Read Investment Bank. She became Housing Commissioner in 1989 in the Bush administration. She was run out of Washington DC because she suffered from excessive honesty and integrity. After George W Bush was elected, she decided to meet clandestinely with a man who also managed large multi-hundred billion dollar funds. They were both thinking bad thoughts about Wall Street. On September 10, 2001 Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had announced that $2.3 trillion had gone “Missing” from the DOD. Bankers had also stolen tens of trillions from our pensions. They had no intention of making restitution so the great middle class would just have starve to death when they retired. Their conclusion was genocide had to be the exit strategy for the Powers That Be.

We have now entered a slow motion genocide. The coronavirus is a bioweapon. It is highly over rated as 97% of the deaths were with the virus rather than from it. As Dr Erickson said, his patient smoked and had COPD. He tested positive for the virus. COPD killed him but his death certificate says Covid-19. You can’t catch heart disease, cancer, COPD, kidney failure and osteoporosis by failing to wear a mask to the supermarket. Supplement with Vitamins C and D-3 and dial way back on the sugar. You will be fine if the Billionaire Boys’ Club isn’t able to force you to take a vaccine and then release a second or even a third bioweapon.

They intentionally ruined our health over the past 50 years . Our drinking water is poisoned with chlorine, fluoride, pesticides, herbicides, industrial chemicals and even lead. They added the plasticizer Bisphenol-A to the linings of our canned food to make sure we got more than our fair share of cancers. They loaded our vaccines up with poisons and other contaminants. 71% of Americans under 25 are unfit for military service. Over half have an autoimmune disease. 20 million Americans have been infected by vaccination with a mouse retrovirus XMRV (Xenotropic Murine Leukemia Related Virus.) In England the younger generation is even in worse shape than America.

We have been set up for a second round of Bioweapons which could prove fatal. That at a time when food will become scarce due to Global Cooling. That will also be a time of Hyperinflation, Nationwide Food Riots and tens of millions suddenly become ill when they receive the coronavirus vaccination. Dr Judy Mikovits has warned us that a vaccine will likely trigger an illness in those who were healthy and tested positive for the virus but never developed symptoms.

There is good news on the vaccination front as an experimental vaccine at Moderna, which has taken money from both Bill Gates and the DOD’s DARPA. 20% of their test subjects became seriously ill. Moderna was also in the news for insider stock manipulation of late. And the NY Times reports that half of the US population might refuse vaccination.

If you cannot avoid vaccination, it might be advisable to take 200 mgs of zinc, an anti-viral, daily along with an ionophore which gets zinc inside your cells. Take either Quercitin or Green Tea Extract (ECGC) for 5 days with the zinc to eliminate any coronavirus before the vaccination. Then continue for several days from the day of the vaccination along with increased vitamins D-3 and C. I am not a medical doctor so this is something you might want to discuss with an alternatively oriented medical professional prior to the rollout of the program.

We have seen lots of resistance to the lockdowns. That is a good sign that vaccination is not a certainty.

Lockdowns are designed to bankrupt the middle class prior to their genocide.

Impoverished people are stressed. If they have been loaded up with the XMRV retrovirus or an exposure to the coronavirus but were healthy, an illness could be triggered from the vaccine. That illness might not be immediately fatal but if there is concurrently a series of Nationwide Food Riots, a sudden and sharp increase in unemployment combined with a doubling of food prices and a 50% paycut in real purchasing power, we will hit a Perfect Storm for Genocide.

This next section is best by understood by revisiting an old truism of basic economic. MV = PT where M is Monetary Stock and V is Velocity or turn over of M. Suppose you are on an island and have X circulating dollars. If you increase the money supply by 10%, then you might expect high prices P or more production which would result in increased Transactions T. But what happens if there is a reason to panic about the supply chain and V goes up rapidly? If half the island takes all of their money and buys everything in sight, prices will increase without printing money. The money was just spent and never went away. It can and will be used again to buy anything available. Prices have increased sharply. So now we realize that either M or V can spike prices upwards. That happened in Germany in 1923. Money turned over much more quickly. In Zimbabwe a man who worked overtime discovered that prices had gone up more than the value of his extra pay. It might not get that bad here but Nancy Pelosi and other demagogues should hit a Monetary Wall in 2021 or 20211.

She might want to give everyone another $1,200 stimulus check. Her colleagues will want to hand out even bigger checks because of rising prices. She also wants to give out hundreds of billions dollars to state and local governments who had sharply declining revenues due to lockdowns which Democrats favor. The problem is that V or turnover could spike prices even higher than the several trillion dollars she wants to print. Price inflation will destroy demagoguery overnight because printing a 10% increase in Money Supply will lead to a 20% price increase as soon as the expectation of higher prices every month is believes by a substantial minority.

The public might be too angry with the leadership to accept vaccination or to believe anything from Swamp Creatures. At some point, the public will realize that we might never get a vaccine so we ought to do what is sensible which is to concentrate on improving health and avoiding all seasonal flu shots. That does not mean a revolution will succeed.

The American public might be more concerned with fighting it out with people of a different race at the stores. Whites are a minority in most cities. Americans have 350 million guns. The government in Washington DC will certainly lose control but there might not be anyone left powerful enough to solve our economic problems.

The Billionaires could just retire to New Zealand or Patagonia to wait for a few billion people to die. To them that would look like victory. And so the Genocide would continue until order is established.

Genocide need not be. An American military coup from junior officers after they are asked to respond to the first Nationwide Food Riot and hopefully before a forced vaccination program destroys their credibility might be our last and best hope.

