Posted: July 3, 2020 Categories: Videos Gentiles, Will Be Slaves Of The Jews? G.T Jul 2, 2020 TruNews host Rick Wiles is told by ‘IsraeliNewsLive’ host Stephen Ben-Nun about the, (mistaken;) belief in Judaism that gentiles will one day be the slaves of the Jews Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Gentiles, Will Be Slaves Of The Jews?”
Saw the entire video interview between Wiles and the Ben-Nuns several months ago and this is likely the video that got TruNews banned from YouTube. This BS has also been cited in several other videos of some Jew interviewing Talmudic Jewish rabbis including Nuturei Karta (do NOT trust this group to be “pro-Palestinian”–they hate gentiles like the rest of Talmudic Judaism does!)…and all of these videos have these rabbis claiming gentiles will be slaves to the Jews…some say 80, some say 800, some say 2800….and some say non-Talmudic Jews (that is, secular Jews, which make up the majority of Jews) will be counted as gentiles.
The same Talmudic Jews pushing Noahide and decapitation of Christians! Well I guess that means I won’t be one of their “slaves”….I’ll already be dead! Bwahahahahahahahahahah!