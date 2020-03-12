Posted: March 12, 2020 Categories: Videos George Carlin – Germs, Immune System <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X29lF43mUlo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fgeorge-carlin-germs-immune-system-2%2F263599&title=George%20Carlin%20-%20Germs%2C%20Immune%20System" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
One thought on “George Carlin – Germs, Immune System”
Tell it like it is, man American pussey’s!!!