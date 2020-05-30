George Floyd attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the 90s

KBTX

The man who died after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis is a Texas native who attended Texas A&M-Kingsville in the 90s, KBTX confirmed on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the college said Floyd attended TAMUK from 1995 to 1997. No other information about his enrollment was immediately available, but the school confirmed Floyd was not listed on any active athletic roster from that time period.

On its Twitter page, Texas A&M University-Kingsville said today, “Join us in keeping the family and friends of George Floyd in your thoughts.”

On its Facebook page, the Texas A&I Alumni Association said “Rest in peace, George. Condolences to all his friends and family during this very difficult time.”

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has been part of the Texas A&M University System since 1989. It was previously known as Texas A&I University before the name was changed in 1993. Before that, it was called the Texas College of Arts and Industries.

Floyd was a football and basketball player at Jack Yates High School in Houston where he graduated in 1993, according to Houston media reports.

The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Cell phone video from bystanders clearly shows Floyd saying he could not breathe with the officer’s knee on his neck.

Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

The day after Floyd died, Chauvin and three other officers were fired — an act that did not stem the flood of anger that followed the widely seen video shot on Memorial Day outside a convenience store.

The death has ignited anger across America and has resulted in riots in several cities, including Minneapolis where unrest is expected to continue for the third night this week.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if the neck compression led to his death.

Federal agencies are involved in the arrest.

